Russian Ministry of Transport revealed main version of Tu-154 airplane crash

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Technical problem or piloting error” could have been main causes of the accident.

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told in press conference.

The minister heads the governmental commission related the incident with crash of air liner. According to him terrorist act on board of Tu-154 is not considered as a primary theory of cause of the incident.

The minister told that they don’t see any necessity to apply additional security measures against terrorism in aviation or transportation in relation with this disaster.

He noted that revelation of causes of the disaster is not the duty of government commission; it will be investigated by security forces and special technical commission under ministry of defense.

Notably, the airplane Tu-154 of Russian Defense Ministry heading to Syria crashed into Black Sea yesterday morning. The ministry reports 92 persons, including 84 passengers: 8 military servicemen, 64 musicians of military ensemble named after Alexandrov, 9 representatives of TV channels, head of charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, 2 federal servicemen were on board. Security forces carry out investigation of the incident.