Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Admiral Grigorovich” frigate belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, headed towards the Syrian coast.

Report informs citing the TASS.

The frigate loaded with "Kalibr" cruise missile. “Admiral Grigorovich” will remain in the Russian base in Tartus port, Syria over a month, depending on conditions.

At the beginning of March 2017, it was reported that “Admiral Grigorovich” headed towards the Mediterranean Sea.