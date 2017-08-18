Russia for first time to deliver Ka-32 helicopter to Turkey

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia for the first time will supply multi-purpose Ka-32 helicopters to Turkey and Thailand.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"By the present time holding "Russian Helicopters" has concluded contracts for supply of eight more helicopters of this type abroad. As part of agreements, Ka-32 will be delivered to Thailand and Turkey for the first time, "Russian Helicopters” said.

Details of the signed agreements were not disclosed.

The composition of the firefighting equipment Ka-32 has more than 40 different options.