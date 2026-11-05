Global South Youth Platform expands to 40 countries

Stay up to date with the top news!

The number of countries represented in the Global South Youth Platform (GSYP), established on the initiative of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), has reached 40, Report informs referring to the BIG.

Active young people from these countries have united into a single network to contribute to ensuring global justice.

The international platform, which began its operations in May of this year, promotes the principles of peace, solidarity, and decolonization. Its activities are aimed at strengthening the role of Global South youth in decision-making processes at the international level.

The platform brings together young people from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific region. It also includes representatives from New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, French Guiana, Bonaire, and Corsica.