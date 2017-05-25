Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with new French president

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the new leader of France Emmanuel Macron during the NATO summit in Brussels.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the talks between the two leaders lasted 45 minutes.

According to the information, the meeting of presidents was closed to the media. In the meeting R.T.Erdoğan was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Notably, a meeting of leaders of NATO countries started on May 25 in Brussels. R.T.Erdoğan also plans to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the framework of the meeting.