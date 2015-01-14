Rally with a demand to transfer Russian soldier to Armenian side started in Gyumri

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the Armenian city of Gyumri started protest rally demanding the transfer of the Russian soldier Valery Permjakova suspected of killing six members of one family to Armenian side. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, hundreds of citizens involved in the campaign. In addition, a large number of civil activists came from Yerevan to Gyumri to take part in the rally.

Participants of the rally attached requirement to cars to issue Permjakov to Armenian side. According to information, the protesters also desecrated the Russian flag, stepping on it.

Currently, hundreds of cars from the 8th military town of Gyumri move in the direction of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Gyumri.