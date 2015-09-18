Promotion of draft resolution on protracted conflicts in GUAM discussed in Kiev

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ On 16-17 September GUAM Secretariat in Kiev hosted the 35th meeting of the Council of National Coordinators (CNC) of GUAM. Report informs referring to the press service of the GUAM, at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary General Valeri Chechelashvili, Azerbaijan represented by the Head of the Regional Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Tofig Musayev.

CNC reviewed the issue of promotion of the draft resolution "Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development," of the UN General Assembly.

There were also discussed a range of issues of GUAM sectoral cooperation, especially in economy and trade, transport, the fight against crime; cooperation of GUAM with other states and international organizations, as well as the state of cooperation of GUAM member states in international organizations.

Also, CPC has prepared materials for the next meeting of foreign ministers of the organization in the framework of the UN General Assembly.