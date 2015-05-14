 Top
    Close photo mode

    Preparations for presidential elections began in Belarus

    The next presidential elections in the country will be held on November 15, 2015

    Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus began preparations for the next presidential election.

    As Report informs referring to Russian 'RIA Novosti', the head of the Central Election Commission, Lidia Yermoshina said at the commission meeting on Thursday.

    As expected, the next presidential elections in Belarus will be held on November 15, 2015. The parliament will appoint a date for the elections in mid-August.

    The head of the CEC noted that, on the occasion of the elections prepared two textbooks - aid for territorial and aid for district election commissions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi