Pezeshkian notes Azerbaijan's contribution to strengthening cooperation among ECO countries

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has noted Azerbaijan's important role in deepening cooperation between ECO member countries, Report informs referring to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking at the 4th Meeting of Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran, Pezeshkian welcomed the growing determination among ECO members to deepen cooperation, noting that the recent summit in Khankandi, Azerbaijan, reflected this shared commitment. He added that the proposed ECO Vision 2035 will further chart a promising path for regional growth and partnership.

President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that the region and its surrounding areas have long been exposed to external interference, noting that some of the greatest foreign interventions in modern history have occurred in this region.

Pezeshkian emphasized that interior ministries play a vital role not only in their specialized fields but also in providing the essential foundations for economic development - namely, security and social stability.

He noted that in multilateral economic cooperation, it would be illogical to overlook the role of interior ministries, as they are crucial for ensuring resilience and predictability in regional frameworks.

Highlighting the importance of cross-border collaboration, the president said that joint efforts in border management, law enforcement, and the fight against illegal migration, human trafficking, drug smuggling, terrorism, and organized crime are central to achieving lasting regional stability and prosperity.

He noted that sustainable security is key to regional development and called for speeding up the creation of the joint ECO police force.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that ministers and their affiliated organizations play a crucial role in national and regional responses to future crises such as natural disasters, pandemics, geopolitical shifts, and other security challenges.

He stressed that the ECO region now needs strong institutional foundations more than ever before. The organization, he said, is the result of persistent efforts by member states toward economic integration and has achieved notable progress - yet vast untapped capacities remain.