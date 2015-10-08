Kremlin spokesman: Russia hopes to develop relations with Turkey

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia values its relations with Turkey and hopes that they will develop them in compliance with their previous plans.

Report informs citing the Russian media, a spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitriy Peskov said today.

"Traditionally, we appreciate our bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey. We sincerely hope that these relations will continue to develop, in accordance with the plans that were outlined by President Putin and President Erdogan, moreover, that this cooperation is mutually beneficial and in the interests of the peoples of two countries", said Peskov.