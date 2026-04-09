Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Pashinyan: Kazakhstan shows interest in TRIPP project

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 13:37
    Pashinyan: Kazakhstan shows interest in TRIPP project

    Several countries, including Kazakhstan, have expressed interest in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing, according to Report, citing Armenian media.

    Pashinyan noted that Kazakhstan has shown interest in the project since August 2025, from the very first days after the TRIPP agreement was signed, given that it opens a new route for international transport, and Kazakhstan is a major player on the China-to-Europe corridor.

    "Kazakhstan is not the only country expressing such interest, which is natural. All countries need a clear understanding of how cargo will move: once it reaches the Armenian border and passes through its territory, which roads it will follow next. All countries along the route are part of a single chain in this case," he added.

    Trump Route (TRIPP) Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Kazakhstan
    Paşinyan: Qazaxıstan TRIPP layihəsinə maraq göstərir
    Пашинян: Казахстан проявляет интерес к проекту TRIPP

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