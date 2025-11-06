Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Pashinyan: Armenia exploring possibility of reverse cargo flow through Azerbaijan to Russia, Kazakhstan

    Region
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 13:38
    Pashinyan: Armenia exploring possibility of reverse cargo flow through Azerbaijan to Russia, Kazakhstan

    Armenia is considering the possibility of ensuring a reverse flow of cargo from the country through Azerbaijan to Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He stated that new requests are being received to import goods from Russia via rail through Azerbaijan.

    "The situation is dynamic – new requests are emerging. It is also necessary to check how the reverse flow of cargo from Armenia to Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries can be organized," he added.

    He noted that on the evening of November 5, a wheat train from Russia arrived in Armenia for the first time in nearly 35 years. The train traveled through Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    "Initially, it was planned that the train from Kazakhstan would arrive first, but it then became clear that Azerbaijan is also providing this option for Russian cargo," Pashinyan noted.

    He stated that cargo flows are being redistributed taking into account the new opportunity to deliver goods to Armenia through Azerbaijan. The prime minister didn't rule out the possibility of additional shipments from Russia before the arrival of the Kazakh train.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan Armenia cargo Russia
    İrəvan Azərbaycan ərazisi ilə Rusiya və Qazaxıstana yüklərin tranzitinin mümkünlüyünü öyrənir
    Пашинян: Изучаем возможность обратного потока грузов через Азербайджан в РФ, Казахстан

    Latest News

    14:48

    Environmental Ministry: Israel won't send delegation to COP30 climate confab

    Other countries
    14:25

    Daily Mail: Qarabag 2-2 Chelsea: The 'harsh lessons' Enzo Maresca's side will learn

    Football
    14:22

    Seven European countries propose EU tariffs on Russian goods

    Other countries
    14:15

    Energy minister: SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz may build oil refinery in Uzbekistan - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    14:09

    IDB exploring support for projects in Azerbaijan within national priorities until 2030

    Finance
    14:08

    BTC Co. boosts its capital expenditures by nearly 79%

    Energy
    14:02
    Photo
    Video

    Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade held in Baku - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    BP: Shafag SPP construction expected to continue until mid-2027

    Energy
    13:52

    Pakistan's ambassador to EU: 'We join Azerbaijan in celebrating Victory Day' - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed