Pashinyan: Armenia exploring possibility of reverse cargo flow through Azerbaijan to Russia, Kazakhstan

Armenia is considering the possibility of ensuring a reverse flow of cargo from the country through Azerbaijan to Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

He stated that new requests are being received to import goods from Russia via rail through Azerbaijan.

"The situation is dynamic – new requests are emerging. It is also necessary to check how the reverse flow of cargo from Armenia to Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries can be organized," he added.

He noted that on the evening of November 5, a wheat train from Russia arrived in Armenia for the first time in nearly 35 years. The train traveled through Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"Initially, it was planned that the train from Kazakhstan would arrive first, but it then became clear that Azerbaijan is also providing this option for Russian cargo," Pashinyan noted.

He stated that cargo flows are being redistributed taking into account the new opportunity to deliver goods to Armenia through Azerbaijan. The prime minister didn't rule out the possibility of additional shipments from Russia before the arrival of the Kazakh train.