Over 3,000 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 3,055 terrorists have been neutralized so far since the start of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

Report informs referring to the Ahaber, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

The statement reads that a total of 3,055 PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists have been neutralized in day 48 of the operation.

It was also noted that 7 km remained to enter the central Afrin.

As a result of the operation, 121 villages, including 30 major strategic destinations have been cleared from terrorists. A total of 160 points are now under the control of Turkish servicemen and Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.

Notably, Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.