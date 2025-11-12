OTS secretary general expressed condolences to Türkiye regarding aircraft crash

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:50
    The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, has expressed his condolences to Türkiye regarding the crash of the Turkish Air Force cargo aircraft on the territory of Georgia, Report informs.

    "We have learned with deep sorrow that the military cargo aircraft of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, returning from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, has crashed in Georgia.

    Search and rescue efforts are currently underway. We remain hopeful that the ongoing operations will bring survivors to safety.

    We extend our heartfelt prayers to the souls of the martyrs, and convey our condolonces their families, loved ones, and to the brotherly people of Türkiye," Kubanychbek Omuraliev wrote on X.

