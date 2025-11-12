OTS secretary general expressed condolences to Türkiye regarding aircraft crash
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 01:50
The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, has expressed his condolences to Türkiye regarding the crash of the Turkish Air Force cargo aircraft on the territory of Georgia, Report informs.
"We have learned with deep sorrow that the military cargo aircraft of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, returning from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, has crashed in Georgia.
Search and rescue efforts are currently underway. We remain hopeful that the ongoing operations will bring survivors to safety.
We extend our heartfelt prayers to the souls of the martyrs, and convey our condolonces their families, loved ones, and to the brotherly people of Türkiye," Kubanychbek Omuraliev wrote on X.
Latest News
02:22
Erdogan discusses search and rescue operations at crash site with KobakhidzeRegion
02:17
Military aircraft that killed hundreds: Statistics on C-130 crashesOther countries
02:04
Turkish defense minister discusses plane crash with Azerbaijani, Georgian counterpartsForeign policy
01:58
NATO secretary general extends condolences to Türkiye over plane crashOther countries
01:54
Burhanettin Duran: Thorough investigation being conducted into cause of plane crash in GeorgiaRegion
01:50
OTS secretary general expressed condolences to Türkiye regarding aircraft crashRegion
01:44
Mission: Glad with positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnershipForeign policy
01:36
Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crashRegion
01:32
Video