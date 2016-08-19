Fire at Istanbul business center extinguished - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire in Merter Business Center, Istanbul, the area with a large number of shops, has been extinguished.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, all people, poisoned by the fumes, have been hospitalized.

According to the information, no one was seriously injured during the incident.

***14:36

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Merter Business Center in Istanbul is burning.

Report informs citing Haberturk, a large number of fire engines involved to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.