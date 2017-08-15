 Top
    “New Georgia” political organization founded

    Along with political parties, non-governmental organizations and active public figures have also joined the organization

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen organizations in Georgia have founded the “New Georgia” public-political organization.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, along with political parties, non-governmental organizations and active public figures have also joined the organization.

    The ‘New Georgia” Union has called all interested people for unity.

    The newly established institution has invited the pro-Western forces in the opposition to hold preliminary elections for identifying their candidates for mayors and deputies for city councils. 

