Mogherini: Agreement between Iran and P5+1 opens a new chapter in international relations

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement on Iranian nuclear program could pave the way for a new chapter in international relations.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini said at the opening plenary session of the "P5+1" and Iran, in Vienna.

A European diplomat thanked all those, present at the table for their efforts.

"We all know that the decision we adopted today, is not only Iranian nuclear program, it is much more. It's a decision that could pave the way for a new chapter in international relations and to show that diplomacy, coordination, cooperation can pass through the decades of tension and confrontation. I think it's a symbol of hope for the world", said Mogherini.