MHP leader: All details of Turkish plane crash to be carefully investigated

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 16:57
    All details regarding the crash of Türkiye's military cargo plane will be carefully investigated, according to Devlet Bahceli, Chairman of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Report informs via TRT Haber.

    He made the remark following the crash of a C-130 military cargo plane in Georgia yesterday, which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 soldiers.

    The MHP leader emphasized that even the smallest possibility related to the crash occurrence will be thoroughly examined:

    "Our C-130 military cargo plane, part of the Turkish Armed Forces inventory, tragically crashed in Georgian airspace shortly after taking off from Ganja, Azerbaijan, en route to our country. As a result, twenty heroic soldiers on board were martyred, bringing immense sorrow to our nation. This tragic and devastating incident will undoubtedly be comprehensively investigated, with every possibility examined with utmost care and sensitivity. This is our expectation and demand."

    Bahceli also warned against false and speculative information being spread about the incident:

    "Any claim voiced before an official statement is made and before the causes of the crash are revealed will be nothing more than rumor. The actions of certain irresponsible individuals presenting themselves as ‘experts,' who deliberately spread gossip to confuse our nation's mind and create tension in society, are a grave mistake."

    Dövlət Bağçalı: Təyyarə qəzası ilə bağlı bütün detallar diqqətlə araşdırılacaq

