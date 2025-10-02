Metsola: EU should begin actual negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
02 October, 2025
The EU should launch actual membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of the year, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told journalists on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, Report informs referring to foreign media.
"The European Parliament will be crystal clear in continuing to say that the time has finally come to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. And we must do so by the end of this year," she said.
In June 2022, the EU granted candidate country status to Ukraine and Moldova.
