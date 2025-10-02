Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Metsola: EU should begin actual negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

    Region
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:37
    Metsola: EU should begin actual negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

    The EU should launch actual membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of the year, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told journalists on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    "The European Parliament will be crystal clear in continuing to say that the time has finally come to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. And we must do so by the end of this year," she said.

    In June 2022, the EU granted candidate country status to Ukraine and Moldova.

    Метсола: ЕС должен начать фактические переговоры с Украиной и Молдовой

