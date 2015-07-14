Iran and "P5+1" agreement reached - UPDATED

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ A deal on limiting Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions has been reached at talks in Vienna, Report informs citing BBC, diplomats say.

Under the agreement, access for nuclear inspectors monitoring Iran's programme would reportedly not be automatic.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had signed a "roadmap" with Iran.

Six world powers including the US, Russia and the UK have been negotiating with Iran for several years.

The EU announced a "final plenary" meeting for the current talks in Vienna at 08:30 GMT, followed by a news conference.

The so-called P5+1 - the US, UK, France, China and Russia plus Germany - want Iran to scale back its sensitive nuclear activities to ensure that it cannot build a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which wants crippling international sanctions lifted, has always insisted that its nuclear work is peaceful.

***11:59

Media says, Iran and "P5+1" agreement reached

In Vienna, an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program was reached during the negotiations between Iran and the "P5+1" countries.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency.

According to the report, a compromise has been reached on all issues, and the results will be announced in the next few hours.