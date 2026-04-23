Mahir Aliyev says falling Caspian Sea level is key topic in Astana talks

Mahir Aliyev, regional coordinator of the UN Environment Programme, said the declining level of the Caspian Sea has been a key focus of discussions at the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026) in Astana, Report informs from Kazakhstan.

Speaking to journalists at the RES 2026 EXPO event in Astana, Aliyev said a panel session dedicated to the decline in the Caspian Sea's level was held earlier in the day.

He said the discussions took place in a five-party format with the participation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan.

According to Aliyev, each country presented information on the measures it was taking to address the problem.

He said the discussions highlighted the need to strengthen coordination at the regional level and develop joint approaches.

Aliyev added that the Caspian littoral states reached an agreement on drafting a long-term regional action plan.

He said there was a decision to prepare a 10-year action plan for 2026-2035.

He said the purpose of the event was not to adopt specific decisions, adding that because representatives of international and donor organisations took part, the meeting primarily served an informational purpose.

According to Aliyev, the main focus was on informing participants about measures already taken and attracting international support.

He said the agreement to prepare a regional action plan could already be regarded as a concrete outcome that would serve as a basis for future work.

According to various estimates and forecasts, the Caspian Sea's water level could fall by between 8 and 21 metres by 2050.