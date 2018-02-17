 Top
    Lavrov: Some countries try to use Eastern Partnership against Russia

    'When it was formed, we were assured that it wouldn’t be directed against us'

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Some countries are trying to use the Eastern Partnership against Russia.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference.

    "When the Eastern Partnership was being formed, we were assured that it would not be directed against Russia, and I expressed the hope that these assurances will be fulfilled, because some of the countries would like the Eastern Partnership to be used by this way”, Lavrov stated.

    Notably, a multilateral program Eastern Partnership was launched by the EU in 2009. Its main purpose is to develop regional cooperation with six former USSR republics: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

