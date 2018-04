Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Landslide hit on irrigation canal in Tajikistan, at least ten workers died. Report informs referring to Interfax, it was said at the press service of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan.

The incident occurred in the Faizabad district, at the end of the working day. The cause of the landslide were heavy rains in the mountains.