    Kurdish rebels killed another policeman in Turkey

    The incident took place in Cizre

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish policeman was killed in the town of Jizre in th province of Shirnak in the south-east of the country once during the riots police armored vehicle was fired from a grenade launcher by Kurdish militants.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, police in armored vehicles arrived to disperse riots organized by militants of banned Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK).

    One of the armored cars was fired by militants from a grenade launcher, a police officer was killed inside. Three people, including a police officer, were injured and taken to hospital. Search operations are underway to find and neutralize the militants.

