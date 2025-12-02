Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPP

The EU is negotiating with the US, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye on the possibility of EU participation in the TRIPP, EU High Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said, Report informs.

"This is 42 kilometers of railway. It is very important for us that everything we do concerns not only this 42-kilometer section, but also everything going east and west, and that all of this is done simultaneously," she said.

Kos noted that the Armenian side should present a list of priorities for Armenia in terms of ensuring this comprehensive connectivity.

"We have our own ideas. We are discussing these issues with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Therefore, it makes no sense for us to do this piecemeal. But in this regard, the cooperation or participation of the United States of America is also much more important than simply building 42 kilometers of railway," Marta Kos emphasized.