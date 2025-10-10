Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or Baku

Russia supports holding the fourth ministerial meeting of the 3+3 regional consultative platform by the end of 2025, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin said at a meeting with students of the Russian-Armenian University (RAU), Report informs referring to Armenian media.

He noted that his country is in talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides are ready to host such a meeting. They must agree on the order of priority, and we, of course, are also assisting in every possible way," he said.

According to him, all participants of this platform, who maintain contact with the Turkish and Iranian sides, believe that this is a useful and relevant format, and that the states of the region themselves should play a key role in resolving the region's problems.

"This is our fundamental position, and our partners share it. Of course, the participation of third countries can be valuable, but it must be based on an understanding of the realities and interests of the regional players themselves," the diplomat said.