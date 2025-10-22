Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor is reliable, strategic route linking East and West

    • 22 October, 2025
    • 18:54
    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor is reliable, strategic route linking East and West

    During a panel discussion at the 5th Silk Road Forum held in Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for the region, Report informs.

    The prime minister stated that Georgia's location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia positions the country as a reliable transit route between East and West, ensuring the timely and efficient transportation of goods, services, energy, and digital data.

    Kobakhidze noted that key infrastructure projects-such as the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port, the East-West Highway, the Black Sea Submarine Cable (BSSC), and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) Railway-significantly contribute to the development of the Middle Corridor and support Georgia's vision of becoming a multifunctional and multidirectional hub.

    Despite global uncertainty and regional geopolitical tensions, Kobakhidze stressed that Georgia remains a pillar of peace and stability: "Guided by a vision of lasting peace and sustainable progress, the country maintains a steady development path, ensures macroeconomic stability, demonstrates notable economic growth, and exhibits strong economic resilience. These achievements are a direct result of the government's strategy that ‘peace creates predictability,'" he added.

    Kobaxidze: Orta Dəhliz Şərqlə Qərbi birləşdirən etibarlı və strateji marşrutdur

