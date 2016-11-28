Kazakhstan to mull Iranian nuclear program next year

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Iranian nuclear program will be discussed in Kazakhstan in September 2017."

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Kazakh FM Yerlan Idrisov said at the event on the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.

He stated that in September next year Kazakhstan will host two-stage discussion on the nuclear program to reach agreement between the 6 major powers (US., Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China - ed. Report) and Iran.

The official stated that as a country, refusing nuclear weapon of the former Soviet Union, Kazakhstan continues its efforts to ensure nuclear security both in the region and the world.