    Kazakhstan to cancel visa regime with Turkey

    Astana plans to apply a new rule for the citizens of United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/From January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan plans to apply a visa-free regime for the citizens of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development states, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Singapore. Report informs referring to the media in Kazakhstan, the country's deputy foreign minister, Rapil Joshibay said at a briefing in Astana.

    The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development states include the followings: the USA, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Israel, the South Korea , Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Chile, Estonia and Japan.

