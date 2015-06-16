 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Kakha Kaladze evaluates damage of Tbilisi floods at 45 million USD

    Earlier Prime Minister of Georgia estimated the damage at 18 million USD

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Damage, caused by floods in Tbilisi has reached 100 million laris (about 45 million USD), Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Kakha Kaladze told reporters.

    Earlier, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili estimated the damage caused by rain to 40 million lari (about 18 million USD). However, on the eve the Minister of Finance Nodar Khaduri said that the damage would be "much more" than the mentioned sum.

    "It will be a few tens of millions, if not hundreds of ... We must create Commission, which will count the damage", said K.Kaladze.

    Georgia has already appealed for help to the countries and donor organizations, which representatives personally got familiar with the consequences of flooding.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi