Istanbul and Tbilisi declared sister cities

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Istanbul city and Georgia's capital Tbilisi have been declared sister cities.

Report informs citing the Georgian media.

According to the information, relevant memorandum has been made during Istanbul visit of Tbilisi Mayor David Narimaniya. The document has been signed between the Head of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Kadir Topbaş and David Narimaniya.

Kadir Topbaş has presented 5 buses to Tbilisi on behalf of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.