Israeli Foreign Ministry: Turkey has always been our important partner

Jerusalem. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has always been an important partner for Israel.

Report informs, spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry Emmanuel Nachshon said during a meeting with a group of Azerbaijani reporters, commenting on Israel-Turkey relations.

"Relations have deteriorated, not only because of the situation with the ship "Mavi Marmara”. "Prior to that, there have been incidents too. But we are in the process of agreement with Turkey. This country is an important player in the region, and we hope that soon we will exchange ambassadors. We also agreed to pay compensation to the victims' families, but due to the holidays we could not transfer money, most likely it will happen in the near future. we hope that the warming of relations with Turkey will spread to other Arab countries, which we have relations with", said a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said that Israel is interested in its settlement: "This will be the main theme of Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly."

E. Nachshon also noted that Israel attaches great importance to relations with Russia.