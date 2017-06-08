Iranian Intelligence Minister: Over hundred terrorist attacks prevented in last two years

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Over hundred terrorist attacks have been prevented in Iran in last two years".

Report informs citing TASS, Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi told reporters on June 8.

The minister spoke about the terror attacks in Tehran on June 7: "Several perpetrators were detained, investigation is underway. Therefore, I can not disclose the details. At the same time, we cannot judge Saudi Arabia for alleged role in yesterday's attack".

Notably, 17 people were killed, 52 injured in an armed attack on Iranian Parliament building in Tehran and Khomeini mausoleum on June 7.