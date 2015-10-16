 Top
    ​Iranian businessman: I know many Iranian businessmen, who left Armenia

    The main problem of Iranian businessmen is lawlessness in Armenia

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I know many Iranian businessmen who have closed their business in Armenia and left for Georgia."

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the founder of "Bitum-Armenia-Iran", Iranian citizen of Armenian origin Javid Zabiholli said.

    "We have new possibilities for cooperation with Iran. However, the main problem of Iranian businessmen is lawlessness in Armenia. The state itself causes many difficulties. If they are solved, Iranians may work here. There are serious tax problems. The laws change every month. Everyone says one word. The Iranian businessmen want to know what laws they work with, "- said Zabiholli.

