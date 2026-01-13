Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries

    • 13 January, 2026
    • 08:19
    Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries

    Iran will withdraw from a naval drill currently taking place off the coast of South Africa involving a number of BRICS member countries at Pretoria"s request, News 24 noted, Report informs.

    South Africa requested that Iran withdraw its ships from the Will for Peace naval drill and participate as observers following diplomatic discussions.

    According to News 24, the Iranian side treated the request with understanding.

    As a result, two Iranian Navy vessels that have already arrived in South Africa will not be taking a direct part in the exercise which runs until January 16.

    South Africa"s request came amid Pretoria"s reluctance to further strain its relations with the United States, given the ongoing complicated trade talks between the two countries, News 24 noted.

    The Will for Peace naval exercise kicked off in the southern Atlantic near the Cape of Good Hope on January 9.

    Warships from China, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa as well as the Russian Navy corvette Stoikiy and the Baltic Fleet"s medium sea tanker Yelnya are taking part.

    Brazil, Indonesia and Ethiopia are participating as observers. Operational command of the drill is being carried out by the Chinese Navy.

