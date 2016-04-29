Iran launches the second round of parliamentary elections

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has launched the second round of elections to the Majlis (Iranian parliament), Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

According to the Central Election Commission of Iran, elections are held in 55 districts of 21 provinces. The struggle will continue for 69 seats out of 290.

53 of the candidates, who take part in the second round of elections, belong to the camp of conservatives, 38 - to the reformist-moderate wing, 45 - independent.

Notably, the first round of parliamentary elections held in Iran on February 26.