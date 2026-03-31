Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 10:23
    Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

    Two more participants accused of ties with the opposition organization Mojahedin-e Khalq (People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran) have been executed in Iran, Report informs via SNN.

    They were found guilty of manufacturing explosive devices, as well as carrying out terrorist attacks using grenade launchers against government institutions.

    "The Supreme Court of Iran upheld the sentence. On the morning of March 31, the convicts were hanged," the television channel noted.

    On Monday, Iranian media reported the execution of two members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq group.

    Terror attacks People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran Supreme Court of Iran
    İranda terror aktları törətməkdə ittiham olunan daha iki nəfər edam edilib
    В Иране казнили еще двух человек, обвиняемых в совершении терактов

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