Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

Two more participants accused of ties with the opposition organization Mojahedin-e Khalq (People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran) have been executed in Iran, Report informs via SNN.

They were found guilty of manufacturing explosive devices, as well as carrying out terrorist attacks using grenade launchers against government institutions.

"The Supreme Court of Iran upheld the sentence. On the morning of March 31, the convicts were hanged," the television channel noted.

On Monday, Iranian media reported the execution of two members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq group.