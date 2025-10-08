Iran boosts oil output despite sanctions, exports hit record levels

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Region
    08 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    Iran has increased its daily oil production by more than 120,000 barrels despite international sanctions, with crude exports reaching record highs in recent months, Report informs via Shana news agency.

    According to Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, the country has managed to expand both production and exports even under strict restrictions imposed last year.

    Paknejad also announced the formation of a working group comprised of university professors, field experts, and energy specialists to enhance oil and gas extraction technologies. He noted that the group has already held two meetings to advance its agenda.

