    International Transport Forum opens in Tashkent

    Region
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 12:50
    International Transport Forum opens in Tashkent

    The International Transport Forum, along with the aviation forum and TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 exhibition, has opened in Tashkent, Report informs via Sputnik Uzbekistan.

    The event is organized by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Alliance of Logistics Centers and Freight Carriers. It aims to promote constructive dialogue, information exchange, and joint initiatives for developing multimodal transport routes.

    Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, noted that the forums bring together government and international representatives, business leaders, and experts to discuss key issues in transport and logistics development, regional connectivity, and international cooperation.

    He emphasized that since joining the International Transport Forum in 2020, Uzbekistan has actively supported its strategic goal of uniting countries and partners to shape transport policies that ensure sustainable growth and regional integration.

    As part of the event, the 4th High-Level Asia Dialogue is being held, with participants from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and several international organizations.

    Daşkənddə Beynəlxalq Nəqliyyat Forumu keçirilir
    В Ташкенте проходит Международный транспортный форум

