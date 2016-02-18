Ankara bomber identified by Turkish security forces

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Terror attack that took place in Ankara on February 17, has been committed by Syrian citizen Saleh Necar.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, security agencies said.

Notably, 28 people were killed and 61 people injured as a result of the terrorist attack near the military barracks.

According to the Governor of Ankara, a bomb-laden car was used for the attack.

The attack occurred at 6:31pm local time, whilst the army buses carrying military personnel were waiting at traffic lights. The attack site was next to a residential block for high-ranking military personnel.

Some Turkish news channels showed images of a raging fire that engulfed military vehicles after the very violent explosion, heard several kilometres away.