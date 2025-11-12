Haber Global puts forward several versions regarding cause of Turkish plane crash

Türkiye's Haber Global TV has prepared a report about the crash of a C-130 military cargo aircraft of the Turkish Air Force in Georgia.

Several versions regarding the causes of the crash was put forward in the program.

The channel, citing sources, stated that the aircraft had been in service for a long time and was last overhauled in 2020. According to the initial assumption, corrosion in the aircraft's fuselage, that is, rusting, could have resulted in perforation. This condition could cause the crash. In 2019, an aircraft of the same type crashed in Arizona, US, for this very reason.

"Another possibility - cargo movement could have occurred during the flight if the loads were not properly secured. In this case, the shifting cargo could hit the inner surfaces of the fuselage, causing damage to it. The investigation is being conducted by Georgian and Turkish authorities. All the details of the crash will be revealed after the black box is found."