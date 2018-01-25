Germany removes Turkey from the list of dangerous countries for reporters

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Germany removed Turkey from list of dangerous countries for journalists.”

Report informs Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper writes.

German chancellor Angela Merkel instructed all security and intelligence bodies in Germany on November 14 to search for Adil Öksüz. It was noted that Öksüz is considered one of the main actors in 2016 Turkish coup attempt.

The head of German government also promised to search and arrest the members of PKK terrorists group.

Turkish president Recep Tayyib Erdoğan thanked Merkel for this.

German government earlier accused Turkey of pressing journalists and included Turkey in the list of dangerous countries for journalists.