Georgian President approves Kvirikashvili as Prime Minister

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili approved Irakly Garibashvili’s resignation and the candidacy of Georgy Kvirikashvili for the post of prime minister, Report informs according to Sputnik News.

Earlier in the day, a parliament majority moved the candidacy of Kvirikashvili after former Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili announced his resignation on Wednesday. Upon his resignation, all of the ministers became “acting ministers,” according to the Georgian Constitution.

“I approved the prime minister’s [Garibashvili’s] resignation and the candidacy of Kvirikashvili as soon as he was moved forward,” Margvelashvili said.