Finland's government don't give visa to Russian State Duma Chairman

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Finland's Foreign Ministry did not give a visa to the chairman of the Russian State Duma Sergei Naryshkin.

Report informs referring to TASS.

According to the report, on July 5-9, the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Helsinki. Sergei Naryshkin is the head of the Russian delegation that will participate in the event.

Due to the situation in the east of Ukraine and Crimea's annexation by Russia, the European Union imposed sanctions against a number of Russian state, public and political figures and businessmen. The name of Sergei Naryshkin is included into the list.