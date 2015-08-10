 Top
    Explosion occurs at police station in Istanbul, injuring seven people

    The incident took place in the east of the city, Sultanbayli district

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people were injured in an explosion that took place at a police station in Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    The incident occurred in the area of Sultanbayli district, in the east of the city. After the explosion, the fire took place in the building. The blast also damaged several surrounding buildings, as well as 20 cars parked nearby.

    The explosion injured 3 police officers and 7 civilians.

    Law enforcement officers cordoned off the scene. No terrorist organization has yet claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

