Explosion occurred at building of Ukrainian Parliament

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Strong explosion occurred at the Verkhovna Rada building in Ukraine's capital Kiev, Report informs, citing the TASS.

According to the preliminary data, about 30 security officials were wounded.

Smoke bombs thrown at police, the area is tight with thick smoke 10 police officials wounded.

Earlier, more than three thousand opponents of the adoption of amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine from different regions are picketing in front of parliament building today.