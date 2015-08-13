Essential meeting of Ahmad Davutoglu and Kemal Kilicdaroglu to be held today

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Acting Prime Minister of Turkey, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Ahmet Davutoglu and the Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu are to have an essential meeting on the establishment of the coalition government.

Report informs, this information was spread by the Anadolu news agency.

The meeting which is to be held in Ankara Palace, will start at 16.00 Baku time.

The last meeting considering the establishment of a coalition government was on August 10. Today's meeting is expected to adopt a final decision on the establishment of the government.

The term of establishment of the coalition government ends on August 23. If the government is not formed by that date, the early parliamentary elections will be held.

The parliamentary elections were held on June 7 this year. The government is represented by 258 AKP members, 132 CHP, 80 members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), 80 deputies of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) 25th convocation of the Parliament. The Parliament is formed by 550 officials.