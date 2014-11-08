Erdoğan slams Israel over Al Aqsa offensive

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan severely reacted against Israeli offensive on Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement in Turkmenistan Erdoğan said that Al Aqsa Mosque was burned, Holy Quran was thrown on the ground and the nitch and mimbar of the mosque were removed. Al Aqsa Mosque is not a worship place for the Palestinians only but the first Qibla of all the Muslims around the world. The current situation is not good. I wonder if the similar barbarism and cowardness is committed in synagogues what would it (Israel) say?

Stressing that Turkey's stance is against the Israeli government not people Erdoğan said Israel must stop this cowardness and barbarism because this action and approach against Al Aqsa Mosque is absolutely unforgivable, Report informs citing TRT chanel.

Assad is indiscriminately killing children with chemical and conventional weapons and barrel bombs everyday in Syria, similarly, Israel does not face any sanctions for its actions therefore it is advancing its atrocities to the next level and has disrespectfully entered Al Aqsa Mosque which is a holy worship place for the Muslims, Christians and even Jews, Erdoğan said.

President Erdoğan said that entering Al Aqsa Mosque with boots is a direct attack on the Muslim sanctity. Entering Al Aqsa Mosque with boots is entering the Muslim privacy. Encroaching Al Aqsa Mosque is as criminal, cowardly and dangerous as encroaching the Kaba Al Muazzama. If the world and the United Nations would not stop the criminals attacking children and mosques then what's the purpose of their existence.