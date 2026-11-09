Erdoğan highlights large-scale reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
Region
- 09 November, 2026
- 21:06
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted large-scale reconstruction and construction efforts in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.
According to Report, at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting, the Turkish leader said extensive efforts are being mobilized to restore, rebuild and revive Garabagh.
Erdoğan noted that "winds of peace are blowing in every corner of Garabagh" today and that Türkiye is providing comprehensive support to Azerbaijan.
The Turkish president also prayed for the souls of the martyrs who fell for the liberation of Garabagh.
Ərdoğan: Artıq Qarabağın hər tərəfində sülh küləkləri əsir
Эрдоган заявил о масштабных восстановительных работах на освобожденных территориях Азербайджана
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