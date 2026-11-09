Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan highlights large-scale reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Region
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 21:06
    Erdoğan highlights large-scale reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted large-scale reconstruction and construction efforts in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

    According to Report, at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting, the Turkish leader said extensive efforts are being mobilized to restore, rebuild and revive Garabagh.

    Erdoğan noted that "winds of peace are blowing in every corner of Garabagh" today and that Türkiye is providing comprehensive support to Azerbaijan.

    The Turkish president also prayed for the souls of the martyrs who fell for the liberation of Garabagh.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan's liberated territories Reconstruction
    Ərdoğan: Artıq Qarabağın hər tərəfində sülh küləkləri əsir
    Эрдоган заявил о масштабных восстановительных работах на освобожденных территориях Азербайджана
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