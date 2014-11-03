​Embassy: So-called Donbas elections violate Ukrainian law

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ So-called elections of Heads of self-proclaimed illegal formations in the east of Ukraine held on November 2, violated the Ukrainian legislation and Minsk agreements. Report informs, it was claimed in the statement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It's noted in the statement that, according to Minsk arrangements, early local elections in some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk were scheduled for December 7.

"Minsk agreements were planned to provide early local elections in Donbas on the basis of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and within the Ukrainian legal and institutional framework, but not illegal presidential and parliamentary elections, aimed at the institutionalization of illegitimate entities" is noted in the statement.

The so-called elections were held in an uncivilized manner.

Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan urged official Baku in its statement to "condemn the separatists' actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders".